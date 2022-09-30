Russia’s Putin proclaims annexation of occupied Ukraine regions

Frontlines of the war now run through territory that Putin says he is ready to defend with nuclear weapons

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed his country’s annexation of a swath of partly-occupied Ukraine during a speech at the Kremlin.

"People living in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson region, and Zaporizhzhia region are becoming our compatriots forever," Putin told a crowd of officials in a ceremony in an ornate hall.

"We will defend our land with all our strength and all our means," he said.

At the ceremony that Kyiv called a “Kremlin freak show,” Putin delivered a 37-minute tirade against the West, accusing it of “sheer Satanism” before signing the annexation treaty documents with the Russian-backed heads of the four entities.

The ceremony took place three days after the completion of hastily staged so-called referenda in which Moscow's proxies in the occupied regions claimed majorities of up to 99 percent in favor of joining Russia.

Ukraine and Western allies condemned the “sham” elections and said the votes were conducted at gunpoint.

In response to the annexation, Israel's Foreign Ministry said it "supports the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. We will not recognize the annexation of the four provinces by Russia. Israel has repeated this clear position many times."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1575843381950894081 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Putin further urged Ukraine to cease military action and return to the negotiating table, despite a Russian attack earlier on Friday that killed 25 people in Zaporizhzhia.

Kyiv vowed to recapture all the lands seized by Russia and said Moscow’s decision to annex the territories destroyed any prospect of talks.

The annexations mean Russia now lays claim to some 22 percent of Ukraine’s territory, including Crimea – which it seized in 2014 – and parts that it does not control. They also mean that the front lines of the war will now run through territory that Putin said he is ready to defend with nuclear weapons if necessary.