NATO rejects Putin’s ‘land grab’ of occupied Ukraine

'NATO’s aim is to support Ukraine but prevent escalation'

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on Friday doubled down on his bloc’s support of Ukraine hours after Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin officially announced the annexation of four Moscow-held territories in Ukraine.

"This land grab is illegal and illegitimate. NATO allies do not and will not recognize any of this territory as part of Russia," Stoltenberg told reporters at a press conference.

“Recently, what we’ve seen is the most serious escalation because we have the combination of the mobilization in Russia, combined with reckless nuclear rhetoric and today’s illegal annexation of part of Ukraine,” he continued.

“It is in our interest that we ensure that Putin doesn’t win, because if he does, the message is the authoritarian powers can use military force to achieve their goals, and that would make the world more dangerous."

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said that Kyiv was requesting fast-track NATO membership.

"We are taking a decisive step by signing Ukraine's application for accelerated accession to NATO. We have already proven our compatibility with alliance standards," Zelensky said in a video posted on social media.

Stoltenberg said in his press briefing that while the Western bloc supports Ukraine, that does not make it part of the conflict, adding that the decision on Ukraine's membership required a "consensus" of allies.

“NATO’s aim is to support Ukraine but prevent escalation."

Putin signed treaties to annex four Moscow-occupied Ukrainian regions – Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia – at a grand ceremony in the Kremlin.

The pro-Kremlin leaders of the annexed territories claimed the regions voted in favor of becoming part of Russia in referendums that Western capitals and international organizations did not recognize.