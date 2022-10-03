Half of mobilized men in Russian region sent home, commissar fired

The mobilized personnel were sent home for 'not meeting the selection criteria for entering military service'

Half of the newly mobilized personnel in Russia's Khabarovsk region were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday.

Additionally, the military commissar of the region was also removed from his post.

Russia's first mobilization since World War II, declared by President Vladimir Putin on September 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over how the draft has been handled. This includes complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to ineligible men.

"In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's far east, said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app.

"About half of them, we returned home as they did not meet the selection criteria for entering the military service."

Degtyarev said removing the commissar, Yuri Laiko, would not affect the mobilization plan set by Putin.

Thousands of fighting-age men have fled the country to avoid the draft, billed as enlisting those with military experience and specialties but has often appeared oblivious to service records, health, student status and even age.

Some 2,000 people have been arrested at anti-war protests in more than 30 towns and cities, and some have promptly given call-up papers - something the Kremlin said was perfectly legal.