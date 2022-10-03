Major advance of Ukrainian forces in south

The war's tide is turning even as Moscow raised the stakes with nuclear threats, mobilization, and annexation

Ukrainian forces achieved their biggest breakthrough in the south of the country since the war began, bursting through the Russian front and rapidly advancing along the Dnipro River on Monday.

While Kyiv gave no official confirmation of the gains, Russian sources acknowledged that a Ukrainian tank offensive advanced dozens of miles along the river’s west bank, recapturing villages along the way.

The breakthrough mirrored recent Ukrainian successes in the east that turned the tide in the war against Russia, even as Moscow tried to raise the stakes by annexing territory, ordering mobilization, and threatening nuclear action.

“The information is tense, let’s put it that way, because, yes there were indeed breakthroughs,” said Vladimir Saldo, the Russian-installed leader in the occupied parts of Ukraine’s Kherson region.

“There’s a settlement called Dudchany, right along the Dnipro River, and in that region, there was a breakthrough. There are settlements that are occupied by Ukrainian forces,” he told Russian state television.

Dudchany is some 20 miles south of where the front stood before the breakthrough, indicating the fastest advance of the war so far in the southern region.

While Kyiv remained almost completely silent – as it has in the past during major offensives – some officials described what they referred to as unconfirmed reports of big gains.

Anton Gerashchenko, an advisor to Ukraine’s Interior Ministry, posted a photo of Ukrainian soldiers posing with their flag draped over a statue of an angel, saying it was in the village of Mikhailivka, around 12 miles beyond the previous front.