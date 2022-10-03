UN hails Black Sea grain deal's effect on food prices

'We have surpassed now the mark of [5.5 million tons] of grain coming out of the Ukrainian ports'

The agreement on exporting grains from Ukraine agreed with Moscow and Kyiv brought down global food prices, a UN chief who helped broker the deal said Monday.

But UN trade agency boss Rebeca Grynspan stressed it was now necessary to bring down the price of fertilizers – of which Russia is a major producer – in order to avoid a food crisis.

Two agreements were signed under the United Nations on July 22 to allow the export of Ukrainian cereals blocked by Russia's war in the country, and the export of Russian food and fertilizers, despite Western sanctions imposed on Moscow.

The Black Sea Grain Initiative agreement signed in Istanbul is valid for 120 days, or four months, said Grynspan, the head of the UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

"The UN hopes that it will be renewed because it has been really a success and an important addition to tackle the food insecurity crisis in the world," she told reporters in Switzerland.

"We have surpassed now the mark of [5.5 million tons] of grain coming out of the Ukrainian ports. This has no doubt had an effect on the grain markets."

UNCTAD said the initiative had a significant impact on the fall in global food prices.

The food price index produced by the UN's Food and Agriculture Organization showed a decline for the fifth consecutive month in August, bringing prices to their lowest level in seven months.

"We are more or less at pre-war levels of prices," said Grynspan, underlining that prices were already high before Russia's invasion of its neighbor in February.