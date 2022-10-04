Ukrainians show greater resilience than Israelis: study

A population can experience high levels of stress and, simultaneously, high levels of hope

Ukrainians have a high level of resilience, according to a study by Tel Aviv University which puts it at 4.35 on a scale of 1 to 6.

The authors of the study, the first of its kind, also found that the Ukrainian people who are currently fighting for their independence demonstrate a resilience significantly greater than that displayed by Israeli citizens at the height of Operation "Guardians of the Wall" in May 2021, which was valued at 3.89.

The researchers attribute this difference to the fact that Ukrainian citizens are currently fighting for their homeland and are ready to do anything to win the war, while the series of clashes in Gaza have become something of a recurring nuisance for the citizens of Israel, which translates into a moderate level of resilience at the national level.

According to its authors, the particularity of the current study is that it is the first attempt by academic researchers to assess the positive and negative adaptation indices of Ukrainian citizens during wartime.

The study indicates that under such conflict conditions, a population can experience high levels of stress and, simultaneously, high levels of societal resilience and hope for the future.

In Ukraine, the population also expresses broad support for its government, well aware that the future of the country is at stake.

Around 1,000 Ukrainian citizens were interviewed for the study, which parallels the survey of 650 Israeli citizens during Operation "Guardians of the Wall."

Pierre Terdjman /Flash90 An Israeli woman checks the damages to her house after a rocket attack in the northern Israeli town of Karmiel, on July 15, 2006.

The results of the study suggest that the danger, in the eyes of Ukrainian citizens, is perceived as much more tangible (3.7 on a scale of one to five) than the perception of danger by Israelis during the fighting against Hamas in Gaza (2.45).

Threat perception among Ukrainians is also higher (3.29) than among Israeli citizens (2.79) on a scale of one to five.

Despite the significant dangers and threats they face, the "hope index" of Ukrainians is higher (average of 3.95) than that of Israelis (average of 3.5).

With regard to demographics, the conclusions that emerge from the study are that the younger population between 26 and 30 years old has higher levels of stress and post-traumatic stress symptoms compared to other age groups.

Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP Bodies lie in a street in Bucha, northwest of Kyiv, following Russian troops withdrawal from the area, April 2, 2022 .

The authors of the study explain that "the perception of a threat considered existential for the survival and sovereignty of the state and society is likely, under certain conditions, to reinforce societal resilience, and the feeling of hope of the population. This is the case even when the population feels anxious and threatened by the situation.

"Furthermore, it seems that the war launched by Russia against Ukraine has indeed contributed to the process of building Ukrainian identity, which also leads to increased levels of resilience, as well as a sense of hope,” they added.

According to them, "the Israelis, unlike the Ukrainian people, do not feel that their country is under a direct existential threat and have, to a certain degree, adapted to an ‘emergency routine’ due to the recurrent conflicts. In light of this, they present lower levels of resilience relative to Ukrainians, but at the same time higher levels of well-being and morale."