Ukraine retakes territories, Zelensky says Russia ‘has already lost’

'Even if you find yet another weapon such as Iranian drones to bomb our cities, it will not help you'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Wednesday that his country’s forces had retaken new settlements in the Kherson region, one of the southern regions partially occupied by the Russians and which Moscow claims to have annexed.

As Russian forces retreat from the front lines in the south and east, Zelensky said in a video address broadcast late Wednesday night that Novovoskresenske, Novohryhorivka and Petropavlivka, northeast of the city of Kherson, had been liberated.

During his public address, Zelensky said he met with senior military officials of the country on Wednesday to discuss the recovery of all territories occupied by Russia.

He also addressed the pro-Russian forces in their own language, telling them they had already lost.

"Ukrainians know what they are fighting for. But more and more Russian citizens are realizing that they have to die simply because one person does not want to end the war," he announced, referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Even if you find yet another weapon such as Iranian drones to bomb our cities, it will not help you. You have already lost," he added.

"Ukraine can hit the strategic Svatove-Kreminna to Luhansk route with most of its artillery systems, further hurting Russia's ability to resupply its units in the east," he said, citing British intelligence.

"More and more (Russians) are trying to escape, the invading army is suffering more and more losses," the Ukrainian president concluded.