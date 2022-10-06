Report: US believes Ukraine behind Dugina assassination

Darya Dugin was a pro-Kremlin journalist and a strong supporter of the Russian invasion of Ukraine

United States intelligence believes that parts of the Ukrainian government approved plans to assassinate Russian ultra-nationalist ideologue Alexander Dugin, resulting in the August car bombing in which Dugin's daughter Darya was killed, according to a New York Times report.

Citing unnamed officials, the Times reported that the United States would not have given its approval on the attack had it known about it and admonished Ukrainian officials over the assassination.

After the attack, Ukraine denied involvement in the killing, while Russia's Federal Security Service accused Ukraine's secret services of being behind it.

The New York Times quoted a Ukrainian presidential advisor, Mykhailo Podolyak, as repeating the denial that Kyiv was behind the attack, saying that "someone like Dugina is not a tactical or strategic target for Ukraine."

Podolyak did not immediately respond to a request from Reuters for comment on the report.

According to some assessments, Darya was the actual target of the attack and not a mistaken casualty, as many have believed. She was killed when an explosive planted in the car she was driving detonated outside Moscow. However, notably, it was her father's car.

Alexander Dugin is one of the most influential ideologues in Russia and an avid supporter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, referred to often as "Putin's brain." As a result, Dugin has been sanctioned by several Western countries.

