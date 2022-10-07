Biden warns of nuclear 'Armageddon' after Putin's threats

'No such thing as using a tactical nuclear weapon and not ending up with Armageddon'

The world is staring at a nuclear "Armageddon," US President Joe Biden said Thursday, warning that his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin could use his atomic arsenal as Russian troops struggle against a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

Putin is "not joking when he talks about potential use of tactical nuclear weapons or biological or chemical weapons, because his military is, you might say, significantly underperforming," Biden told Democratic donors in New York on Thursday.

“For the first time since the Cuban Missile Crisis, we have a direct threat to the use of nuclear weapons, if in fact things continue down the path they’d been going.”

“We have not faced the prospect of Armageddon since Kennedy and the Cuban missile crisis,” he said.

In the 1962 crisis, the United States under President John Kennedy and Soviet Union under its leader, Nikita Khrushchev, came close to the use of nuclear weapons over the presence of Soviet missiles in Cuba.

Biden dismissed the notion of a "tactical" nuclear strike.

“I don’t think there’s any such thing as the ability to easily (use) a tactical nuclear weapon and not end up with Armageddon,” he said.

He added that he was still “trying to figure” out Putin’s “off-ramp” in Ukraine.

“Where does he find a way out?” Biden asked. “Where does he find himself in a position that he does not not only lose face but lose significant power within Russia?”