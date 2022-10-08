Traffic suspended on the bridge carrying equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine

The Kerch bridge from Russia to Crimea was hit on Saturday by a massive explosion on the span that carries railway traffic.

Russia’s RIA state news agency said that "a fuel tank is on fire on one of the sections of the Crimean bridge," but "the shipping arches are not damaged."

Traffic was suspended on the road-and-rail bridge, opened in 2018 and designed to link Crimea into Russia’s transport network.

The bridge, built on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin, served as a key transport link for carrying military equipment to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine.

Russia's national anti-terrorism committee said the blast was caused by a car bomb.

"Today at 6:07 am (0307 GMT) on the road traffic side of the Crimean bridge... a car bomb exploded, setting fire to seven oil tankers being carried by rail to Crimea," the committee was quoted as saying.

