13 killed, dozens hurt in Zaporizhzhia city missile attack

Russian aircraft launched at least 12 missiles into Zaporizhzhia in the latest strike

A Russian missile attack on Sunday struck an apartment block and other residential buildings in Ukraine’s southeastern Zaporizhzhia, killing at least 13 people and wounding 87 others, including ten children, Ukrainian officials said.

In three days, the pre-dawn fusillade was the second of its kind against the city. It came a day after a blast hit Russia’s road-and-rail bridge to Crimea, the critical supply line for Russian forces battling to hold territory around the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson.

Russian aircraft launched at least 12 missiles into Zaporizhzhia in the latest strike, partially destroying a nine-story apartment block, leveling five other residential buildings and damaging many more, said Oleksandr Starukh, governor of the Zaporizhzhia region.

"Twelve missiles came, all from planes," he said on state-run television.

At least 13 people died and 87 others were wounded, 60 of whom were hospitalized, regional officials said. The wounded included ten children.

The rescue operation at the nine-story apartment building was complicated by a fire that broke out in the rubble, Starukh said.

"We pulled people out quickly and saved eight people already, but when the fire starts then people (under the rubble) have practically no chance of surviving as there is no oxygen," he added.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky condemned the attack as "absolute evil" by people he called "savages and terrorists," vowing those responsible would be brought to justice.