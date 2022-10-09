Russia blames Ukraine for Crimean bridge blast

'The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services,' says Vladimir Putin

Moscow on Sunday blamed Ukraine for the deadly blast on the bridge linking Crimea to Russia, as Ukraine denounced the latest lethal missile attack in its territory that killed at least 13 people.

"The authors, perpetrators and sponsors are the Ukrainian secret services," Russian President Vladimir Putin said of Saturday's Crimea bridge bombing, which he described as a "terrorist act."

Putin was speaking during a meeting with the head of the investigation committee he has set up to look into the bombing, Russian news agencies reported.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky meanwhile denounced a Russian missile strike on Sunday that killed at least 13 people - one of them a child - in Zaporizhzhia - the latest deadly bombardment of the southern Ukrainian city.

The attack also wounded 89 people, including 11 children, according to a statement from the president's office.

Zelensky described the "merciless strikes on peaceful people" and residential buildings as "absolute evil" perpetrated by "savages and terrorists."

Regional official Oleksandr Starukh posted pictures of heavily damaged apartment blocks on Telegram and said a rescue operation had been launched to find victims under the rubble.

Russia officials also denounced on Sunday what they said was a surge in Ukrainian fire into its territory that had hit homes, administrative buildings and a monastery.