UN to take up Russian annexations in Ukraine

Debate opening on draft resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions

The UN General Assembly on Monday will open debate on a draft resolution condemning Russia's annexation of four Ukrainian regions, as Western powers seek to underscore Moscow's international isolation.

The decision to bring the matter before the General Assembly, where the 193 UN members have one vote each -- and no one wields veto power -- was taken after Russia used its veto in a Security Council meeting September 30 to block a similar proposal.

"It's extremely important," said Olof Skoog, who, as EU ambassador to the world body, drafted the text in cooperation with Ukraine and other countries.

"Unless the UN system and the international community through the General Assembly react to this kind of illegal attempt, then we would be in a very, very bad place," the Swedish diplomat told reporters.

A failure by the General Assembly to act -- a vote is expected no sooner than Wednesday -- would give "carte blanche to other countries to do likewise or to give recognition to what Russia has done," he added.

A draft of the resolution seen by AFP condemns Russia's "attempted illegal annexations" of the Ukrainian regions of Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson following "so-called referendums," and it stresses that these actions have "no validity under international law."

It calls on all states, international organizations and agencies not to recognize the annexations, and demands the immediate withdrawal of Russian troops from Ukraine.

In response, Russia has addressed a letter to all member states in which it attacks "Western delegations" whose actions "have nothing to do with protection of international law and the principles of the UN Charter."

"They only pursue their own geopolitical objectives," said the letter, signed by Russian ambassador Vassily Nebenzia.

He denounced the "huge pressure" he said the United States and its allies were placing on other member states.

Nebenzia said that given the circumstances, the General Assembly should vote by secret ballot -- a highly unusual procedure normally reserved for matters like electing the rotating members of the Security Council.