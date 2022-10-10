LIVEBLOG: Putin pledges 'harsh response'
Power cuts were underway late Monday morning in many areas
Deadly Russian bombardments on a scale not seen in months hit Ukraine on Monday morning and Belarus announced the deployment of Russian-Belarusian troops, two days after the partial destruction of the Crimean bridge.
October 10, 2022
Putin confirms massive strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure
Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had launched a "massive" bombing campaign of Ukraine in response to the Ukrainian "terrorist" attack that destroyed part of the Crimean Bridge.
"On the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and in accordance with the plan of the General Staff, massive strikes with long-range high-precision weapons were carried out against the energy, military and communication infrastructure of Ukraine," Putin said during a meeting of his Security Council broadcast on television.
Putin promises "harsh response" to Ukrainian attacks on Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin promised Monday "harsh" responses in the event of new Ukrainian attacks against Russia, two days after the partial destruction of the Crimean bridge, strategic infrastructure and symbol of the annexation of the eponymous Ukrainian peninsula.
"If attempts at terrorist attacks on our territory continue, Russia's responses will be severe and their scale will correspond to the level of the threats posed," Putin said at the start of a televised meeting of the Russian Security Council. "No one should have any doubts," he warned.
Putin receives IAEA chief on Tuesday in St. Petersburg
Russian President Vladimir Putin will receive the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, on Tuesday in Saint Petersburg (north-west), as Russian strikes targeted energy infrastructure in Ukraine on Monday, according to Ukrainian sources.
"The president will meet Grossi tomorrow in St. Petersburg," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. This visit comes a few days after Russia appropriated by decree the Ukrainian nuclear power plant of Zaporijjia.
Electricity and hot water cuts in Lviv
A Russian strike on Lviv, in western Ukraine, caused power and hot water cuts on Monday morning, the city's mayor, Andriï Sadoviï, announced.
"Part of the city is now without electricity" and "due to power cuts (...) there is no hot water at the moment", he declared on Facebook, after strikes "on energy infrastructure" in the Lviv region were reported by the regional governor.
London denounces "unacceptable" Russian bombings
British Foreign Minister James Cleverly on Monday deemed "unacceptable" the Russian bombing of several cities in Ukraine, seeing it as a sign of "weakness" of President Vladimir Putin.
"It's proof of Putin's weakness, not strength," Cleverly reacted on Twitter, adding that he had spoken to his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba to assure him of "moral and concrete support" from the United Kingdom.
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Strikes in Ukraine: Zelensky asks Scholz and Macron for a "tough" response to Russia
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has asked Olaf Scholz and Emmanuel Macron for a "tough" response to Russia following heavy shelling of several Ukrainian cities on Monday morning.
"We discussed the strengthening of our air defense, the need for a tough European and international reaction, as well as increased pressure on Russia," Zelensky said on Twitter after speaking urgently with his German and French counterparts. He also called for an emergency meeting of the G7.
Belarusian president accuses Ukraine of plotting attack on Belarus
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on Monday accused Ukraine of preparing an attack on Belarus and indicated that Minsk would deploy Russian-Belarusian troops as a result, without specifying their location.
"Yesterday, through unofficial channels, we were warned of a strike being prepared from Ukrainian territory on Belarus," he said, according to the state news agency Belta, assuring that Ukraine wanted to make "a Crimean bridge number 2," in reference to the partially destroyed Russian bridge on Saturday.
Borrell (EU) "deeply shocked" by Russian attacks on civilians
European Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said he was "deeply shocked" by Russia's attacks on civilians in Ukraine on Monday and announced "additional" military support for Kyiv.
"Such acts have no place in the 21st century. I condemn them in the strongest possible terms. We stand with Ukraine. Further EU military support is on the way," he said, referring to new European funding that should be adopted soon.
Russian strikes in Ukraine 'a war crime', Warsaw says
Polish Foreign Minister Zbigniew Rau called the Russian strikes that targeted several cities in Ukraine on Monday morning a "war crime."
"Today's Russian bombardment of Ukrainian cities and civilians is an act of barbarism and a war crime, said the head of Polish diplomacy on Twitter. "Russia cannot win this war. We are with you, Ukraine!"
This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking .
Power cuts in many parts of Ukraine
Power cuts were underway late Monday morning in many parts of Ukraine, following heavy Russian shelling of several Ukrainian cities earlier in the day.
The governors of the regions of Kharkiv and Soumi (northeast), Zhytomyr (northwest) and Khmelnitsky (west) all spoke on social networks of "power cuts" following "strikes on energy infrastructure."