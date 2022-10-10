Putin confirms massive strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Russia had launched a "massive" bombing campaign of Ukraine in response to the Ukrainian "terrorist" attack that destroyed part of the Crimean Bridge.

"On the proposal of the Ministry of Defense and in accordance with the plan of the General Staff, massive strikes with long-range high-precision weapons were carried out against the energy, military and communication infrastructure of Ukraine," Putin said during a meeting of his Security Council broadcast on television.