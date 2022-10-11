G7 leaders to discuss Russia’s strikes in Ukraine

Kyiv says at least 14 civilians were killed and 97 wounded in the strikes

The United States and other G7 powers will hold crisis talks Tuesday on Russia's recent bombing blitz across Ukraine.

The meeting comes a day after Russian missiles rocked the Ukrainian capital for the first time in months, with President Volodymyr Zelensky warning Moscow that his country "cannot be intimidated." Russian forces rained over 80 missiles on cities across Ukraine on Monday, according to Kyiv, in apparent retaliation for an explosion that damaged a key bridge linking the Crimean peninsula to Russia.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the strikes showed Moscow was "desperate" after a spate of embarrassing military setbacks, as Russian President Vladimir Putin warned of "severe" responses to any further attacks.

At an urgent meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Monday - called to debate Moscow's declared annexation of four partly occupied Ukrainian regions - Ukrainian ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya branded Russia a "terrorist state," telling member states at least 14 civilians were killed and 97 wounded in the strikes.

Liz Truss's office said the British prime minister would use the call "to urge fellow leaders to stay the course."

"The overwhelming international support for Ukraine's struggle stands in stark opposition to the isolation of Russia on the international stage," she is expected to say.

"Nobody wants peace more than Ukraine. And for our part, we must not waver one iota in our resolve to help them win it."

German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit told reporters Monday that Chancellor Olaf Scholz had spoken with Zelensky and assured him "of the solidarity of Germany and the other G7 states." US President Joe Biden also condemned Monday's attacks in stark terms, saying they "demonstrate the utter brutality" of Putin's "illegal war."