Russia renews mass strikes on Ukraine ahead of G7 meeting

Moscow reportedly spent over $400 million on Monday strikes alone

Russia's defense ministry said Tuesday its forces had renewed strikes on Ukraine's energy facilities, a day after Moscow carried out a mass nationwide bombardment that killed at least 19 civilians.

Russia's army "continued to deliver mass strikes with high-precision, long-rage... weapons against military command facilities and the energy system of Ukraine," the ministry said in a statement adding that "all assigned targets were hit."

The Lviv region in western Ukraine was hit by strikes that targeted the region's energy facilities, according to local officials.

"As of this moment, there have been three explosions at two energy facilities in the Lviv region," governor Maxim Kozitsky said on Telegram.

Lviv mayor Andriy Sadovyi said there was a strike on the region's main city, also called Lviv. He added that about a third of the city was without power and water supplies were disrupted in two districts.

Mass retaliatory strikes hit Ukraine nationwide on Monday, after Moscow blamed Kyiv for a blast on a bridge connecting Russia to Crimea, a peninsula Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1579739984156065793 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ukraine said Russian forces had fired more than 80 missiles at cities across the country - including the capital Kyiv - damaging energy facilities in particular. According to Ukrainian Forbes’ report, the cost of the Monday strikes alone amounted to $400-700 million.

Moscow allegedly spent at least $13 million on Kh-101 air-launched cruise missiles, another $6.5 million is the estimated cost of the deployed Kalibr cruise missiles with $3 million being spent on a mobile short-range ballistic missile system Iskander.

At least 19 people were killed and 105 wounded according to Ukraine's emergency services. More than 300 localities were without power across the county following the attacks.

The new wave of strikes comes as G7 leaders are gathering for an emergency meeting to discuss a possible response to the Russian attacks. Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky will reportedly ask the G7 nations to provide Kyiv with better air defense systems and more weapons.