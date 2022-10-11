Ukrainian ambassador urges Israel to do more to support Ukraine

Yevgen Korniychuk appeals to Jewish state for 'defensive weapons and equipment' in i24NEWS interview

Ukraine's Ambassador to Israel, Yevgen Korniychuk, told i24NEWS that his country expects much more from Israel.

Speaking to "The Rundown" host Calev Ben-David in an interview that aired on Tuesday, the diplomat appealed to the Jewish state to provide the besieged country "defensive weapons and equipment" to counter Russia's military invasion that began in late February.

Korniychuk said Ukraine appreciates the statement by Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid condemning Russia's recent aerial bombardment of Ukrainian cities, including the capital Kyiv.

According to the United Nations, at least 12 civilians died and more than 100 were wounded in Monday's missile strikes by Russian forces.

The ambassador called Moscow's actions "war crimes."

Two buildings of foreign embassies in Kyiv were shelled as well on Monday, according to Korniychuk, referring to the German consulate which was hit by a Russian missile strike and a missile that landed near the Romanian embassy.

"We do hope that Prime Minister Lapid, who has great sympathy for us, and the whole Israeli government will do more to support us," he said.

Watch the full interview: