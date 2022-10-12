Russia says arrested 8 people linked to Crimea bridge blast

A total of 12 suspects were identified by Russian investigators

The Federal Security Service of Russia (FSB) announced on Wednesday that five Russian citizens, and three nationals from Ukraine and Armenia were arrested on suspicion of involvement in the explosive attack on the Crimea bridge.

According to Russian investigators, Ukraine’s chief of intelligence General Kyrylo Budanov was the main organizer of the blast that claimed the lives of four people. A total of 12 suspects were identified by the FSB, with eight of them already detained.

The attack on the sole bridge linking the annexed Crimea peninsula to Russia prompted a brutal response from Moscow, which launched over 80 airstrikes on Ukrainian cities on Monday alone.

Meeting with the head the investigative committee on Monday, Russian president Vladimir Putin called the attack an “act of terrorism” and claimed “its authors, perpetrators and beneficiaries are the security services of Ukraine."

According to the Russian investigative committee, the truck that blew up on the bridge and brought down sections of the 12-mile roadway traveled through Bulgaria, Georgia, Armenia, North Ossetia and Russia’s Krasnodar region, claiming that foreign states were involved in preparations for the attack. Ukrainian forces have not claimed responsibility for the blast.