West pledges more arms for Ukraine as it makes gains

Ukraine shifted the momentum of the conflict with 'extraordinary gains,' but needs more help to keep fighting

More than 50 Western nations met Wednesday to promise more weapons for Ukraine, which welcomed the pledge and was said to be reclaiming more territory from Russia in the south of the war-torn country.

Opening the meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group at NATO’s headquarters in Belgium, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Russia’s latest wave of missile attacks this week laid bare the “malice and cruelty” of its war.

Russia for two days pummeled Ukraine with missiles, damaging energy facilities nationwide, in attacks that Russian President Vladimir Putin said were retaliation for a deadly explosion at the Crimea bridge. Using more than 100 missiles, the attacks killed more than 26 people across Ukraine since Monday.

Ukraine shifted the momentum of the conflict since September with "extraordinary" gains, but would need more help to keep fighting, Austin said.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1580165384128241665 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Air raid sirens sounded across swathes of Ukraine for a third day on Wednesday and there were reports of some shelling, in attacks that NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said were a sign of weakness.

"The reality is that they're not able to make progress on the battlefield. Russia is actually losing on the battlefield," Stoltenberg said.

In the latest reports from the battlefield, Ukraine’s military was said to consolidate control of several settlements recaptured from Russian troops in the Kherson region.

The Ukrainians broke through Russia's front line in the area at the start of October and have been advancing to try to cut off thousands of Russian troops from supply and escape routes across the river.