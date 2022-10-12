Russia’s Putin to meet Turkey’s Erdogan on Ukraine mediation – Kremlin

'The Turks are offering their mediation. If any talks take place... they will be on their territory'

Moscow believes Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will "officially" offer at an upcoming meeting with Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Kazakhstan to mediate negotiations with Ukraine, a Kremlin aide said Wednesday.

"The Turks are offering their mediation. If any talks take place, then most likely they will be on their territory: in Istanbul or Ankara," Kremlin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov told reporters in Moscow.

He added that "Erdogan will probably propose something officially" during talks with Putin in the Kazakh capital Astana on Thursday.

NATO member Turkey, which has stayed neutral throughout the conflict in Ukraine, has good relations with its two Black Sea neighbors – Russia and Ukraine, and refrained from joining Western sanctions on Moscow.

"Turkey on principle does not join the illegal sanctions of the West. And this position of Turkey gives an additional impetus for the expansion of trade and economic cooperation," Ushakov said.

Turkey twice hosted talks between Moscow and Kyiv, including a March in-person meeting of Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba, the first high-level talks to take place after Moscow sent troops into Ukraine.

However, peace negotiations stalled and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said he will not hold any talks with Putin after the Kremlin claimed to annex four territories of Ukraine.

Asked about Zelensky's pledge, Ushakov told reporters: "I would like to tell him: never say never.”