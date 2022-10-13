UN resolution condemns Russian annexation

Israel among 143 countries voting in favor of resolution

The UN General Assembly passed a resolution condemning Russian annexation of eastern Ukrainian regions by an overwhelming vote Wednesday.

The resolution “condemns the organization by the Russian Federation of so-called referendums within the internationally recognized borders of Ukraine” and “the attempted illegal annexation” of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, regions of eastern Ukraine under significant Russian control.

Moscow must “immediately and unconditionally reverse” its course of action amid a recent escalation in the war, which entered its current stage after Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

Following Ukrainian advances, Russia held snap referendums in the four eastern regions that the US blasted as shams, followed by Russian annexation.

“By attacking the core tenets of the UN Charter, Russia is tearing at the very foundations of international peace and security,” US President Joe Biden said in a statement. “The stakes of this conflict are clear to all — and the world has sent a clear message in response.”

Only Belarus, North Korea, Nicaragua, Russia and Syria voted against the resolution, while 143 voted in favor, including Israel. China, Pakistan, India and South Africa were among the 35 countries abstaining.

Ruchira Kamboj, India’s UN envoy said it refrained from voting over pressing issues not addressed in the resolution, citing the woes of the “Global South,” a term referring to southern countries around the world heavily hit by the disruption of food shipments due to Russia’s invasion.

South Africa’s representative, Mathu Joyini, said the resolution would “undermine the purposes and principles of the UN Charter and international law,” while reaffirming that it holds Ukraine’s territorial integrity to be “sacrosanct.”

Russia earlier in the debate attempted to have the vote held by secret ballot, but this was deflected by 107 countries. Albania, which proposed the resolution, said holding a secret vote would be a “dangerous precedent.”