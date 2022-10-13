NATO agrees increased air defense for Ukraine

'The systems will be provided, as fast as we can physically get them there,' says Lloyd Austin

International backers of Ukraine vowed on Wednesday to deliver new air defenses "as fast as we can," as Kyiv pressed them to bolster protection against Russia's missile blitz.

A US-led group of some 50 countries held talks at NATO headquarters in Brussels with the focus on air defenses after Russian President Vladimir Putin unleashed a barrage across Ukraine following a blast at a bridge to the annexed Crimea peninsula.

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said just three words when asked what he hoped for from the meeting: "Air defense systems."

Western allies have scrambled to work out how to supply more advanced systems to Ukraine as diplomats admit they have precious few to spare.

"The systems will be provided, as fast as we can physically get them there," United States Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said after the meeting, without giving details on any new pledges.

"We're going to provide systems that we have available... We're also going to try to provide additional munitions to the existing systems that the Ukrainian forces are using."

The first Iris-T medium-range system arrived in Ukraine after Germany decided to ship it before even giving it to its own troops.

The United States has also said it is looking to expedite the delivery of its NASAMS anti-missile and anti-drone system to Kyiv, and the first batch of two is expected in the coming weeks.

Deliveries of a further six units could take far longer as they need to be manufactured, and US sources said Washington is eyeing the possibility of trying to get Cold War-era Hawk systems to Ukraine in the meantime.

"There are other systems out there throughout the world that are available," US top general Mark Milley said.

"The task will be to bring those together, get them deployed."