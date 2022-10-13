Iranian instructors in Ukraine’s occupied towns to train Russian troops - report

'Iranian instructors directly control the launch of drones on civilian targets in Ukraine'

Moscow reportedly brought Iranian personnel affiliated with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) to the occupied regions of Ukraine to train Russian troops to use Iranian drones.

According to the Ukrainian Resistance Center, Russian forces on Wednesday “brought an unspecified number of Iranian instructors” to the town of Dzankoi in the annexed Crimea, as well as to Zalizniy Port and Hladivtsi in the Kherson region, southern Ukraine. The report claims this personnel will teach Russian troops how to use Shahed-136 attack drones.

The center also stated that the “Iranian instructors directly control the launch of drones on civilian targets in Ukraine,” including towns in the regions of Odesa and Mykolaiv that have been heavily bombed in recent days after Moscow launched intensified airstrikes across Ukraine in response to the Crimea bridge blast.

“The IRGC is notably the primary operator of Iran‘s drone inventory, so these Iranian instructors are likely IRGC or IRGC-affiliated personnel,” the US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its daily assessment of the Russian offensive campaign on Wednesday.

Iranian-made Shahed suicide drones have been repeatedly spotted in Ukrainian territories after the US intelligence learned that Russia has purchased hundreds of these drones from the Islamic State following President Putin’s visit to Tehran. According to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky, Moscow ordered 2,400 Iranian drones so far.

Earlier on Wednesday, The News York Times reported that Israel is providing Ukraine with intelligence about Iranian drones. An unnamed official also told the outlet that a private Israeli firm was giving Ukraine satellite imagery of Russian troops positions.