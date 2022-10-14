Rape used in Ukraine as part of Russian 'military strategy': UN envoy

'Russian soldiers equipped with Viagra is clearly a military strategy'

Rapes and sexual assaults attributed to Moscow's forces in Ukraine are part of a Russian "military strategy" and a "deliberate tactic to dehumanize the victims", UN envoy Pramila Patten told media on Friday.

The United Nations verified "more than a hundred cases" of rape or sexual assaults in Ukraine since Russia invaded in February, Patten said, referring to a UN report released in late September.

The report "confirmed crimes against humanity committed by the Russian forces, and according to gathered testimonies, the age of the victims of sexual violence ranges from four to 82-years-old," she said.

The victims are mostly women and girls, but also men and boys, she added.

But "reported cases are only the tip of the iceberg," she added.

"It's very difficult to have reliable statistics during an active conflict, and the numbers will never reflect reality, because sexual violence is a silent crime" that is largely underreported, she said.