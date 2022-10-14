Elon Musk's company asking Pentagon to pick up the tab for its Starlink operations

SpaceX has informed the US Department of Defense that the company can no longer afford to operate its Starlink satellite internet in Ukraine, according to a CNN report.

The California-based spacecraft engineering firm founded by CEO Elon Musk has donated around 20,000 Starlink satellite units to the country under military invasion by neighboring Russia.

The terminals have proved to be a vital source of communication for the Ukrainian military in place of destroyed cellular and internet networks.

According to the report, SpaceX may pull the plug on funding the service unless the Pentagon provides financial assistance to the tune of tens of millions of dollars per month.

In a letter sent to the Pentagon last month seen by the US-based news network, SpaceX said that they can no longer contribute financially to the operation and were requesting that the military take over financing of Ukraine’s government and military use of Starlink.

SpaceX claims in the letter that the service would cost more than $120 million for the rest of the year and could cost close to $400 million for the next 12 months.

“We are not in a position to further donate terminals to Ukraine, or fund the existing terminals for an indefinite period of time,” SpaceX’s director of government sales wrote to the Pentagon.