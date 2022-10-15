World Bank: Ukraine has tenfold increase in poverty due to war

'If this continues, the outlook is going to be much, much harder,' says a World Bank official

Russia's attacks on civilian infrastructure in Ukrainian cities away from the front lines will complicate the country's dire economic situation, which has already seen a tenfold increase in poverty this year, a top World Bank official said on Saturday.

Arup Banerji, World Bank regional country director for Eastern Europe, said Ukraine's rapid restoration of power after this week's large-scale Russian attacks on energy facilities reflected the efficiency of the wartime system. Still, Russia's shift in tactics elevated risks.

"If this continues, the outlook is going to be much, much harder," he told Reuters in an interview. "As winter really starts biting... certainly by December or January, and if the houses are not repaired... there may be another internal wave of migration, of internally displaced persons.”

This week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told international donors that his country needed about $55 billion. This was divided into $38 billion to cover next year's budget deficit and another $17 billion to start rebuilding critical infrastructure, including schools, housing and energy facilities.

Ukrainian officials stressed that they need ongoing and predictable financial assistance to keep the government running while also beginning critical repairs and reconstruction.

The response to Zelensky's call and many other meetings held over the past week was encouraging, Banerji told Reuters.

"Most countries indicated that they would be supporting Ukraine financially over the next year, and so that is a very positive outcome," he said.

Twenty-five percent of the population would be living in poverty by year-end, up from just over 2 percent before the war, he said, and the number could rise to as high as 55 percent by the end of next year.