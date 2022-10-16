Russia: 11 killed in shooting at military base

Two gunmen shot dead following rampage at Russian army base

Two gunmen shot and killed 11 people that were in a group that had volunteered to take part in the war in Ukraine. The shooting occurred at a Russian army base on Saturday, according to the country's defense ministry.

The RIA news agency said that 15 others were wounded in the shooting at a military training ground in the southwestern region of Belgorod that borders Ukraine.

The gunmen were shot dead by authorities.

Some Russian independent media outlets reported that the number of casualties was actually higher than the official figures.

Just a day earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his country should be finished calling up reservists in just two weeks, promising an end to the divisive mobilization that has seen hundreds of thousands of men summoned to fight in Ukraine and also spurred huge numbers to flee the country.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky gave an update about the situation on the ground.

"Active fighting continues in various areas of the front. A very difficult situation persists in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. The most difficult situation continues to be in the direction of Bakhmut. We are holding our positions. In general, in the east and the south we do everything to make the occupiers feel that they have no prospects here. Whoever they send to fight against us, it will end in defeat for them," Zelensky said.