Iran to send missiles, drones to Russia for war - report

Tehran secretly agreed to increase supply of arms for Moscow's assault on Ukraine, officials say

Iran is planning to send missiles and drones to Russia intended for use on the battlefield in Ukraine, according to a report in the Washington Post.

US and allied security officials told the newspaper that the Islamic republic has secretly agreed with Moscow to increase its supply of arms, including attack drones and "what some officials described as the first Iranian-made surface-to-surface missiles intended for use against Ukrainian cities and troop positions."

The regime in Tehran has repeatedly denied that it has supplied these types of weapons to Russia, which invaded neighboring Ukraine in February.

On Saturday, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian "emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran has not and will not provide any weapon to be used in the war in Ukraine," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

However, news outlets have published pictures of what appear to be Iranian-made drones used in strikes against Ukrainian targets.

The US Department of Defense has confirmed the use of Iranian drones during the war, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has pointed out their use as well.

According to a report published last week in The New York Times, Israel is providing Ukraine with basic intelligence about Iranian drones.