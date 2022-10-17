Russia attacks Kyiv with 'kamikaze drones' - Ukraine presidency

'The Russians think it will help them, but it shows their desperation'

Ukraine's capital city of Kyiv was attacked by "kamikaze drones" on Monday morning, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff Andriy Yermak said.

"The Russians think it will help them, but it shows their desperation," he wrote on social media.

Residents of Kyiv were sharing posts on social media saying that they heard Iraninian-made Shahed drones over the city. Tehran has previously denied it was supplying Moscow with suicide drones despite numerous reports of them being used in strikes on towns across Ukraine.

Air raid sirens sounded in the Ukrainian capital shortly before three explosions were heard between 0335 GMT and 0358 GMT. Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said in a Telegram post that two blasts hit the capital's central Shevchenkivsky district.

"All services are on their way to the spot. Details later. The air alert continues. Stay in shelters!" Klitschko warned the residents.

He later added that several residential buildings were damaged as a result of the drone attack.

“Medics are working on the spot. We are clarifying information about the victims,” the mayor wrote and posted a picture of the destroyed kamikaze drone that allegedly carried out one of the attacks.

Earlier on Sunday, The Washington Post reported that Iran has secretly agreed to increase its supply of missiles and drones to Moscow intended for use on the battlefield in Ukraine. According to last week's report by The New York Times, Israel is providing Ukraine with basic intelligence about Iranian drones.

Moscow launched a series of mass strikes on Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities on October 10 hitting civilian targets and damaging energy infrastructure. The attacks killed at least 19 people, wounded 105 others and sparked an international outcry.