Over 100 Ukrainian women released in prison swap with Russia

'Mothers and daughters were in captivity and their relatives were waiting for them'

Ukrainian captives were released on Monday after the first “all-female exchange” between Russia and Ukraine, according to Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The swap saw 108 Ukrainian women freed, including 37 captured during the Azovstal siege in the post city of Mariupol that was occupied by the Russian army in May.

“The next stage of the release of our people from Russian captivity took place. We managed to return 108 Ukrainian women: officers, sergeants, privates, army, navy, territorial defense, national guards, border guards,” Zelensky said in his nightly national address.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1582042449593061376 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A total of 218 detainees were involved in the exchange, according to Zelensky’s chief of staff, Andriy Yermak.

“Mothers and daughters were in captivity and their relatives were waiting for them,” he wrote, adding that 12 civilians were among the women freed and that it was a “nervous exchange.”

Earlier on Monday, Denis Pushilin, head of the separatist Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) that was recently annexed by Russia, announced the exchange in his Telegram account.

“We gave Kyiv mostly women. From the dungeons of the Ukrainian regime we are bringing home 80 civilian sailors who were held hostage. Also, 30 servicemen from the DPR, LPR (Luhansk People’s Republic) and other regions of the Russian Federation were freed,” he wrote.

Pro-Russian administration of the Luhansk region also said that 11 fighters of the “people’s militia” returned to Luhansk on Sunday night as a result of the exchange.

Late September, Russia and Ukraine carried out the largest yet prisoner swap which saw 215 Ukrainian servicemen freed, including members of the Azov regiment, who defended Mariupol and were officially labeled as extremists by the Russian Supreme Court.