Estonian parliament declares Russia 'terrorist regime'

Riigikogu condemns Moscow's annexation of Ukrainian territories

Estonia's parliament on Tuesday condemned Moscow's annexation of Ukrainian territories and declared Russia a "terrorist regime."

The unicameral legislature in the country's capital Tallinn, called the Riigikogu, adopted the statement with 88 votes.

“Violation of law can never create law. [Russian President Vladimir] Putin’s regime with its threats of nuclear attack has turned Russia into the biggest danger to peace both in Europe and in the whole world,” the statement said.

“Supporting the appeal of the Parliament of Ukraine to countries and international organizations, the Riigikogu declares Russia a terrorist regime and the Russian Federation a country that supports terrorism, whose actions we must confront together. The Riigikogu calls on the international community to adopt similar declarations,” it continued.

The Baltic state's national assembly announced its support for investigations into possible war crimes committed on Ukrainian territory since Russia's military invasion in February. The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court initiated these probes.

It is the fourth statement that the Riigikogu adopted this year condemning Russia's military assault on Ukraine and expressing support for Kyiv.

Putin last month proclaimed his country's annexation of four occupied regions of Ukraine after voting took place in Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia, which was widely discredited as "sham referenda" by Western allies of Ukraine.