IRGC in Ukraine train Russians on drones - reports

Zelensky: 'Russia's appeal to Iran... is the Kremlin's recognition of its military and political bankruptcy'

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) is in Ukraine to help Russia use its drones against Ukraine, according to media reports late Tuesday.

Iranian trainers are currently in the Crimean peninsula, The New York Times reported, citing security sources briefed on the matter, despite Iran denying its drones are being used by Russian forces.

The Daily Mirror, which first reported on the IRGC presence, said up to 50 trainers have entered the country. The British tabloid said the Iranian teams are being “hunted down,” according to a Ukrainian military official

On Monday, reported Iranian-made Shahed drones killed at least six as the aircraft targeted civilian areas and infrastructure in Kyiv and eastern Ukraine.

The “kamikaze” drones carry an explosive payload that blows up on impact, and have a range of more than 1,000 miles.

Reports last week said that Israel is providing Ukraine intelligence on Iranian-made drones.

The U.S., UK and France plan to raise the issue of Iranian drones at a closed-door UN Security Council meeting on Wednesday.

“The very fact of Russia's appeal to Iran for such assistance is the Kremlin's recognition of its military and political bankruptcy,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said.

"It only further proves to the world that Russia is on the path of defeat and is trying to draw someone else into its accomplices in terror," Zelensky added.

Reuters on Tuesday said that Iran has promised to deliver surface-to-surface missiles and more drones to Russia.