Kherson residents were ordered to evacuate 'as quickly as possible'

Moscow’s new commander in Ukraine General Sergei Surovikin gave his first interview on Tuesday admitting that Ukrainian counter-offensive in the southern region of Kherson makes the situation for the Russian army “tense.”

Surovikin who was appointed on October 8 told the state-run Rossiya-24 channel that an “organized, gradual displacement” of civilians from the Kherson region, which has been claimed by Russia in the recent annexation "referendum," has been launched.

"The situation in this area is difficult. The enemy is deliberately striking infrastructure and residential buildings in Kherson," the air force general told journalists.

Earlier this week, Kirill Stremousov, Russian-installed regional head, urged Kherson residents to evacuate “as quickly as possible” due to the Ukrainian assault on the city “in the very near future.” Surovikin noted he doesn’t exclude the possibility of making “difficult decisions” as Ukrainian forces drove the Russian army in Kherson back by nearly 20 miles in recent weeks.

“We are not striving for a high rate of attack, we are methodically grinding the enemy and advancing, we are saving the lives of our soldiers and civilians,” he said.

Surovikin, who has previously commanded Russian forces in Syria and was accused of ordering attacks on civilian targets in Idlib and Aleppo, also suggested that Ukraine could use “prohibited methods of warfare” in the region, including a missile attack on the Kakhovskaya dam or launching strikes on the city of Kherson “without choosing targets.” He also claimed that daily losses of the Ukrainian army amount to 600-1000 people killed and wounded.