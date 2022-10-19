Gantz says Israel won’t arm Ukraine despite Iran drones attacks

Kyiv said its military shot down 223 Iranian-made drones since mid-September

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz told European Ambassadors during a briefing on Wednesday that Jerusalem wouldn't provide arms to Ukraine despite Russia’s attacks on civilian targets using Iranian-made drones.

“Our policy regarding Ukraine will not change - we will continue to support and stand with the West, but we will not provide weapon systems. We have asked the Ukrainians to share information regarding their needs, and offered to assist in developing a life-saving early-warning system," Gantz said, according to an official statement.

The minister underlined that Israel "has a policy of supporting Ukraine via humanitarian aid" and defensive equipment.

"This being said, I would like to emphasize that Israel will not deliver weapon systems to Ukraine due to a variety of operational considerations. We will continue to support Ukraine within our limitations, as we have done in the past," he added.

Ariel Oseran, i24NEWS Middle East correspondent, said that by 'a variety of operational considerations' Gantz "is mainly referring to Israel's security coordination with Russia in next-door Syria."

"This is an expected response, given that the Israeli elections are right around the corner. Such a sharp shift in policy would be seen as controversial. But supplying early-warning defense systems, such as Israel's 'red alert' systems aren't going to help Ukraine combat Russia's Iranian-supplied 'kamikaze drone'," Oseran noted, adding that Prime Minister Yair Lapid was most vocal of increasing support of Ukraine.

"Lapid is slated to speak with Dmytro Kuleba, Ukrainian Foreign Minister, over the phone on Thursday. This statement by Gantz could indicate what Lapid's response to Kuleba on the matter will be," Oseran said.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Kyiv would officially ask for Israel’s air defense systems. According to media reports, Gantz declined to speak to his Ukrainian counterpart following this statement.

Kyiv said Wednesday its military had shot down over 220 Iranian-made drones in less than a month, following this week's attacks by the Russian army using "kamikaze” drones.

"Since the first downing of an Iranian-made Shahed-136 kamikaze drone on the territory of Ukraine on September 13, the ... Air Force and other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have destroyed 223 UAVs of this type," the country’s military said in a statement.

Both Moscow and Tehran denied the accusations. Meanwhile, the EU is working towards fresh sanctions on Iran after collecting "sufficient evidence" it is supplying Russia with deadly drones for use in Ukraine, a spokeswoman said on Wednesday.