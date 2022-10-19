Russia’s Putin declares martial law in annexed Ukrainian regions

Putin says the 'entire system of state administration' must be geared to support Russia's war effort

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday introduced martial law in four regions in Ukraine occupied by Russia last month, which Moscow claims as its own territory but is struggling to defend from a Ukrainian counteroffensive.

In televised remarks to members of his Security Council, Putin boosted the powers of Russia’s regional governors and ordered the creation of a special coordination council to step up the faltering war effort.

He said the “entire system of state administration” – not only the specialized security agencies – must be geared to support what Moscow calls its “special military operation.”

The move came nearly eight months into the war and marked Putin’s latest escalation to counter a series of major defeats at the hands of Ukrainian forces since the start of September.

A Kyiv official said it would change nothing.

The published Kremlin decree ordered an “economic mobilization” in eight regions adjoining Ukraine, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

It placed them in a special regime one step below martial law and allowed for the restriction of people’s movements.

Putin also conferred additional powers on the leaders of all of Russia’s 80-plus regions to protect critical facilities, maintain public order, and increase production in support of the war effort. But it was unclear how quickly or effectively the new measures would bolster Russia’s invasion on the ground, and what effect they would have on public opinion.

Putin's order came on the day that Russian-installed officials in Kherson told civilians to leave some areas as soon as possible in anticipation of an imminent Ukrainian attack.