Ukraine curbs power usage after Russia attacks energy plants

'We are preparing for all kinds of scenarios in view of the winter season,' says Volodymyr Zelenksy

Ukraine is restricting electricity usage nationwide on Thursday for the first time since Russia's invasion following a barrage of missile and drone attacks that destroyed some power plants just before the winter sets in.

Power supplies are expected to be restricted between 7 a.m. and 11 p.m., government officials and the grid operator Ukrenergo said, and temporary blackouts were possible if people did not minimize their electricity use, a presidential aide said.

"We do not exclude that with the onset of cold weather, we will be asking for your help even more frequently," Ukrenergo said, referring to the restriction that is limited to Thursday.

Russia has recently intensified its missile and drone attacks on Ukraine's power and water infrastructure. According to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his country shot down 233 Iranian-made drones used by Russia, including 21 on Wednesday.

"There is new damage to critical infrastructure. Three energy facilities were destroyed by the enemy today," Zelensky said in his Wednesday night video address.

"We are preparing for all kinds of scenarios in view of the winter season,” said Zelensky after a meeting with energy companies. “We assume that Russian terror will be directed at energy facilities until, with the help of partners, we are able to shoot down 100 percent of enemy missiles and drones.”

He added that the government was "working on the creation of mobile power supply points for critical infrastructure in cities and villages."