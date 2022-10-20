U.S. confirms Iranian troops aid Russian forces on ground in Ukraine

'Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground'

Iranian personnel is on the ground in the annexed Crimea helping Russian forces conduct attacks on Ukraine with Iran-made drones, the White House said Thursday.

"We assess that Iranian military personnel were on the ground in Crimea and assisted Russia in these operations," White House national security spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

Kirby said that the Iranians in Crimea were trainers and tech support workers, and that the Russians were piloting the drones, which have caused significant damage to Ukrainian infrastructure.

"Tehran is now directly engaged on the ground, and through the provision of weapons that are impacting civilians and civilian infrastructure in Ukraine," Kirby said.

"The United States is going to pursue all means to expose, deter and confront Iran's provision of these munitions against the Ukrainian people. We're going to continue to vigorously enforce all U.S. sanctions on both the Russian and Iranian arms trade," he added.

U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price also verified that Russia plans to increase purchases of Iranian-made “kamikaze drones.”

“Russia has received dozens of these UAVs so far and will likely continue to receive additional shipments in the future," he said.

In recent weeks, Kyiv has accused Russia of using Shahed-136 and Mohajer-6 reconnaissance drones to launch brutal attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure, specifically targeting power plants to leave hundreds of towns without electricity.

Earlier on Thursday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky told the European Union council that Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy facilities rendered the country's power grid a "battlefield," spurring a new wave of Ukrainians fleeing to Europe.

The EU already imposed sanctions against three Iranian generals and an arms firm accused of supplying Iranian drones to Russia.