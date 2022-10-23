Zelensky urges West to hit Kremlin if Russia attacks his office

'If you do this, then in a second ... there will be a strike on the decision-making center of your state'

Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky in an interview with Canadian media on Sunday said that the West should strike the Kremlin if Russia attacks the presidential office in Kyiv.

Speaking with Canadian CTV News and CBC Television, Zelensky said that Russia “doesn’t understand anything other than force.”

“If their message is that there will be a strike on the decision-making center (of Ukraine), the answer of the world should be the following: “Look, if you hit Bankova (the street in Kyiv where the presidential office is located) there will be a strike on where you are. If you do this, then in a second, regardless of the result of your attack, there will be a strike on the decision-making center of your state,” Zelensky suggested.

The president also denied Ukraine's involvement in recent explosive attack on the Crimea bridge that prompted a series of mass strikes by the Russian forces as a response.

He added that he “doesn’t trust Iran,” commenting on Tehran’s claims it didn’t supply Russia with Shahed “kamikaze drones” that caused serious damage to Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure in recent weeks, leaving hundreds of towns without power.

“Iran publicly denied all that, saying that we didn’t sell anything, but here we see hundreds of strikes in Ukraine, at the Capitol, civil infrastructure, at schools, at the university, and the shutting down of our energy system so our people can't get through the winter,” Zelensky said.

“Iran is supplying drones that have killed Ukrainians and keep killing. It's not one to five. It's not an accident. It's hundreds. We know that agreements about thousands (of drones) exist. We know it for sure. But hundreds are already here. We cannot trust them,” he added.

Earlier on Friday, France, Britain and Germany in a letter to the United Nations called for an "impartial" investigation into Iranian drones the West says Russia is using in the war in Ukraine. The U.S. officials have previously confirmed that Iranian personnel are on the ground helping Russians conduct drone attacks.