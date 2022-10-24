Israel gives Ukraine intel on Iranian drones - official

'These Iranian drones.. were not meant for Ukraine. They were developed as a mass capability to strike Israel'

A senior Ukrainian official said on Sunday that Israel is providing Kyiv with intelligence on Iranian kamikaze drones that Russia is reportedly using to strike Ukrainian cities.

Speaking off the record, the official told The New York Times that Israel shared “intelligence useful for targeting the Iranian drones.”

According to Ukraine’s defense minister’s advisor Yuriy Sak, the country’s military is now routinely shooting down over 70 percent of the Shahed-136 drones Russia purchased from Iran in August, which Tehran has repeatedly denied.

Sak told The New York Times that by refusing to provide Ukraine with air defense, Israel was missing an opportunity to gain experience in fighting against the threat that is looming over the Jewish state.

“These Iranian drones that are hitting Ukrainian cities were not developed, not meant for Ukraine. They were developed as a mass capability to strike Israel. They are using Ukraine as a testing ground, to see weaknesses, to perfect them, and sooner or later they will use them against Israel,” Sak said.

Earlier on Wednesday, another report citing an anonymous Ukrainian source, revealed that a private Israeli security firm was providing Kyiv with the satellite images of the Russian army’s positions. According to UK intelligence, Moscow is increasing the use of the Iranian drones in Ukraine to replace its long-range precision weapons due to their shortage.

Last week, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz told EU ambassadors that the Jewish state wouldn’t arm Ukraine, despite Russia using Iranian drones against it. The statement came shortly after Kyiv asked Jerusalem to provide it with air defense systems.