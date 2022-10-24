Russian TV presenter suspended over calls to ‘drown Ukrainian children’

'Anton Krasovsky’s statement is wild and disgusting'

Russian state-run channel RT suspended its pro-war presenter Anton Krasovsky on Monday after he suggested on air that Ukrainian children, who say that Russia has occupied their country, should be “drowned” and “burned.”

RT editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan announced the channel’s decision to “put on hold cooperation” with Krasovsky, who is under EU sanctions as one of Russia's leading propagandists, in a late night Telegram post.

“Anton Krasovsky’s statement is wild and disgusting. Perhaps, Anton will explain what temporary madness it was caused by,” she wrote.

The post got over 4,000 comments, where viewers of RT that has been banned in most European countries for spreading propaganda criticized Krasovsky, mainly focusing on him being openly homosexual.

Krasovsky, who made the remarks on Friday during his weekly TV show “Antonyms” where he hosted Russian science fiction author Sergei Lukyanenko, issued an apology which, however, provoked even more backlash.

“I’m really embarrassed that somehow I didn’t see that line. About children. Well, it happens sometimes: you are on air and you get carried away. And you can’t stop,” he wrote in his Telegram channel.

“I apologize to everyone who was stunned by this. I apologize to Margarita (Simonyan), to everyone for whom it seemed wild, unthinkable and insurmountable,” he added.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1584054018145685504

Head of the Russian Investigative Committee Alexander Bastrykin ordered an investigation into Krasovsky’s statements.

“One of the social media users filed a request to check the statements of journalist Anton Krasovsky. The journalist made a number of harsh statements on air,” Bastrykin was quoted as saying in the committee’s official Telegram channel.

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba accused RT of “aggressive genocide incitement” and called for a global ban of the channel.