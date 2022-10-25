Israel to show U.S. evidence of Iranian drones in Ukraine

Herzog will show evidence from Israel's defense establishment during his Washington visit

Israel's President Isaac Herzog will present to U.S. officials during his visit to Washington evidence of the use of Iranian drones during Russia's military assault on Ukraine, his office said on Tuesday.

The president departed for the United States on Monday night.

In addition to meeting at the White House with President Joe Biden, Herzog will meet with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, and House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi, among other administration officials and congressional leaders from both parties.

Herzog will show proof that fragments of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) found on the Ukrainian battlefield are identical to those developed in Iran.

The Israeli president will present visual evidence of "Shahed-136" type UAVs used in Iran and and also in Ukraine, the statement said.

Israeli president Isaac Herzog Spokesperson office "Shahed-136" type explosive drones which were prepared to be launched as part of an exercise which took place in Iran in December 2021.

Iran for its part denies that its drones are being used in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accuses Tehran of providing weapons for Moscow's invasion.

"Once again Iran proves that it cannot be trusted and that in any area where there is killing, suffering and hatred - that is where it is," Herzog said.

"Iranian weapons play a central role in destabilizing the world, and the international community must learn the lessons - now and in the future," he continued.

Herzog is also expected to meet with Jewish leaders and participate in a discussion on the Abraham Accords while in Washington before returning to Israel on Thursday.