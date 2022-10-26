As the Russian army loses ground in light of Ukraine’s counter-offensive Moscow repeats its nuclear threats

U.S. President Biden on Tuesday reiterated his warning to Russia against using a tactical nuclear weapon in Ukraine, saying it would be a “serious mistake.”

Commenting on the possibility of Moscow preparing to use a “dirty bomb” after its recent claims about Kyiv planning to detonate it, the president said it could be a “false flag operation” aimed at blaming Ukrainians.

“Let me just say: Russia would be making an incredibly serious mistake for it to use a tactical nuclear weapon,” Biden told reporters.

“I’m not guaranteeing you that it’s a false flag operation yet, don’t know, but it would be a serious, serious mistake,” he stressed.

Although a dirty bomb is not a nuclear weapon, it is an explosive that spreads radioactive material. Moscow has accused Kyiv without providing evidence of planning to use a dirty bomb, which the U.S., France and Britain dismissed as a “pretext for escalation” in a joint statement issued on Monday.

As the Russian army continues to lose ground in light of Ukraine’s counter-offensive, the Kremlin has repeatedly threatened the world with nuclear weapons.

Earlier in October, Biden said in an interview that he didn’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin would use nuclear weapons against the neighboring country as he is a “rational actor,” who, however, “totally miscalculated” the ferocity of Ukrainian defiance.