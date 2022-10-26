Top Ukraine official says Russia helping Iran ‘master’ nuclear tech

'International community must decide what to do with Iran, as it is escalating the conflict in Ukraine'

In a special interview with i24NEWS, Ukrainian Presidential Advisor Mykhailo Podolyak disregarded Russian allegations of producing a "dirty bomb," highlighted the importance of Israeli support in the war waged by Russia, and accused Moscow of helping Iran "master" nuclear technology.

Marking eight months into Moscow’s invasion of its neighbor earlier this week, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu claimed that Ukraine was preparing to use a "dirty bomb," an accusation dismissed by Kyiv and its Western allies.

Podolyak referred to the allegation as an “information campaign” with the aim of “scaring Western societies into pressuring Ukraine” to negotiate and “fulfill Russia’s ultimatum.”

“There is absolutely no reason for Ukraine to use any ‘dirty’ or ‘non-dirty’ bomb on its own territory. It is disadvantageous from an ecological point of view and from a reputation point of view,” he told i24NEWS.

“Russia is searching for any opportunity to somehow change the course of its military operation,” the advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky added, suggesting that one of those opportunities consisted of assistance from Iran.

Western countries have accused Iran of sending drones to Moscow to use in carrying out strikes in Ukraine.

A senior Ukrainian official told The New York Times that Israel was providing Kyiv with intelligence on Iranian “kamikaze” drones, and Israeli President Isaac Herzog traveled to Washington this week to present to U.S. officials evidence of the use of Iran-supplied drones in Ukraine.

“It’s important to show that it’s Israel which demonstrates that Iran is directly involved in the war against Ukraine,” said Podolyak, noting that, as far as he was aware, Herzog would show photos and videos confirming that Iranian drones were being used by Russia.

“The international community must decide what to do with Iran, as it is escalating the conflict in Ukraine,” he urged.

“Something needs to be done at the logistics level, at the level of destruction of production in Iran, and at the sanctions level, because we need to do away with Iran.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1583793982647083008 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The top official was adamant about the importance of Israel “actively commenting” on Iran’s participation, and highlighted that a Russian defeat would mean a more stable existence for Israel.

He also alluded to the idea that part of the Russia-Iran relationship consisted of Moscow cooperating with Tehran’s nuclear program.

“Zelensky has certain information from Ukrainian intelligence that clearly indicate Russia’s ties to Iran, specifically on the issue of nuclear cooperation,” Podoloyak said.

“We understand this is not nuclear for peaceful purposes, and Russia is hardly hiding that it helps Iran master the technology of nuclear weapons.”

Despite Israel’s apparent willingness to support Kyiv, criticism has been ripe from Ukrainian officials of the Jewish state’s reluctance to send Ukraine military aid in the form of defense equipment to counter missile strikes.

“Israel is undoubtedly in a difficult situation, taking into account Russia’s influence on terrorist groups in the region,” Podolyak said, specifically pointing to Iran-backed groups, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement.

“But the question in this war is one of values – whether Russia has a right to exist in its current form as a state that operates through terrorist groups and blackmails certain regions,” he continued.

“We believe that if we manage – and we will manage – to inflict a heavy military defeat to Russia, it will begin a process of irreversible political transformation there.”

Podolyak stressed that “our Israeli and European partners should get used to the hard-to-believe thought that Russia can lose. And we believe that Israel is starting to understand this idea.”

Jake Pemberton contributed to this report.