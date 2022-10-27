Putin ready for talks with Zelensky - Guinea-Bissau president

'In order to even discuss a dialogue, one country needs to respect the other, its territorial integrity'

Guinea-Bissau President Umaro Sissoca Embalo on Wednesday told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that Russia’s leader Vladimir Putin is ready for negotiations amid the ongoing war between the neighboring countries.

During a joint briefing with Zelensky, Embalo said that Putin personally asked him to convey this message to Kyiv.

“I was in Russia yesterday, I met with President Putin, and he asked me to speak with you and to convey a message. [...] He told me that he is ready for negotiations with President Zelensky,” Embalo said, according to a recording of the meeting published by Ukraine’s presidential office.

In response to the proposal, Zelensky suggested that Russia should first stop bombing Ukrainian infrastructure and unblock Black Sea ports. He also said Moscow has to stop threatening the world with nuclear weapons.

“As for the signals from the Russian side, Mister President said he wants to build bridges... I said, in order for there to be bridges between one country and another, the one needs to not blow up the other’s infrastructure. Then, maybe, in the future they can talk about something,” Zelensky said, adding that “who we talk with is another question,” referring to his previous statements that Kyiv will not negotiate with Moscow until Putin is in power.

“The second question Russia passed along is about unblocking our relations. Let’s start with unblocking the Black Sea. And a third thing: everyone is afraid of nuclear threats, and all of that rhetoric comes from the Russian Federation,” Zelensky said.

He also underlined that Russia is using Iranian drones, as multiple reports indicate that Tehran has been supplying Moscow with kamikaze drones that are being used to strike Ukrainian cities, causing deaths among civilians and power blackouts.

“That’s the kind of dialogue Mister President spoke about. Instead of words, 400 missiles,” Zelensky said.

“In order to even discuss a dialogue, one country needs to respect the other, its territorial integrity, its sovereignty, its borders. We have none of this,” he stressed.

The Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Moscow's position on the peace talks with Ukraine has not changed.

"De facto, Russia does not change its position, we are ready to ensure our interests at the negotiating table, we want this. But in this case, we are talking about complete unwillingness on the part of Ukraine," Peskov said.

"Our colleague from the African state expressed a desire and said that he would have contacts and that he would convey this position of Putin to the Ukrainian side."