Russian DM says partial mobilization is over

Sergei Shoigu 300,000 reservists mobilized, 82,000 sent to Ukraine frontlines in a month

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Friday that the partial mobilization campaign declared to boost Russia's military campaign in Ukraine came to an end.

"The dispatch of citizens called up during mobilization was completed today. The notification of citizens [to report for military duty] has ended," Shoigu told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a televised meeting.

Putin announced last month a partial mobilization to prop up his troops in Ukraine, where Russia has recently suffered defeats on the ground. Moscow met the goal initially set by Putin and mobilized a total of 300,000 reservists during the five-week-long campaign, Shoigu said.

He noted that the total number of the mobilized reportedly included 1,300 government employees of various levels and over 27,000 business owners.

"13,000 citizens expressed the desire to fulfill their duty… as volunteers. The average age of mobilized citizens was 35 years old.”

Shoigu added that, to date, 82,000 mobilized reservists were sent to the frontlines in Ukraine - with 41,000 of them deployed to military units - while the remainder were still undergoing military training.

"I want to thank them for doing their duty [to the state], for their patriotism, for their steadfast determination to defend our country, our Russia, and therefore their home, their family, our citizens, our people,” Putin said.

Reports of elderly, sick people, and students among those mobilized sparked some outrage in Russia.

Putin acknowledged "inevitable" problems at the beginning of the call-up, and Shoigu assured him that all issues had been "fixed".

The mobilization announcement in late September triggered an exodus of men abroad and small protests in Russia.