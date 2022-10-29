Russia accuses Britain of involvement in Nord Stream explosions

This is a developing story

The Russian army on Saturday accused the UK of helping Ukraine plan a drone attack on its Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port of Sevastopol, and said that one of its ships suffered "minor" damage.

Last month's explosions that hit Nord Stream 1 and 2, which transport natural gas from Russia to Europe via the Baltic Sea, affected three out of four pipelines and caused four major leaks in Swedish and Danish waters.

"The preparation of this terrorist act and the training of the military personnel of the Ukrainian 73rd Special Center for Maritime Operations were carried out under the guidance of British specialists located in the city of Ochakiv in Ukraine's Mykolaiv region," Moscow's defense ministry said in a statement.

"Representatives of this unit of the British Navy took part in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 that blew up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines," the statement further read.

Earlier this month a report by German investigators concluded that the Nord Stream explosions were the result of sabotage possibly staged by Russia.