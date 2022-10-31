UN, Ukraine press ahead with grain deal despite Russian pullout

Arrangement to ensure supplies to global markets amid the ongoing conflict to go ahead

The United Nations (U.N.), Ukraine and Turkey agreed on Sunday to move 16 vessels for shipment under the Black Sea Grain Initiative on Monday, amid continuation of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The 16 vessels under this new movement plan include 12 vessels departing from Ukraine and four arriving in the country.

The movement plan, made after Russia suspended its participation in the Initiative, was relayed to the country's delegation by the U.N.

According to the Joint Coordination Centre (JCC) procedures, all participants should coordinate with their respective military and other relevant authorities to ensure the safe passage of commercial vessels under the Initiative.

Although Russia has decided to suspend its participation in the Initiative, it will still continue keeping in touch with the U.N. and Turkish delegations on urgent issues as well as cooperating remotely, the JCC said in a statement on Sunday.

On July 22, Russia and Ukraine separately signed a document in Istanbul with Turkey and the U.N. on grain and fertilizer exports from Ukraine and Russia to ensure supplies to global markets amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.