Russia unleashes rocket barrage on Ukrainian capital

Ukrainian officials say energy infrastructure is hit, knocking out power and water supplies

Ukraine said it was targeted by "more than 50" cruise missiles from Russia on Monday morning, resulting in power cuts across several regions.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1586977612823502848 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"From 7am on October 31, Russian occupiers carried out several waves of missile attacks against critical infrastructure in Ukraine," the Ukrainian army said on Telegram, adding that "more than 50 X-101/X-555 cruise missiles were launched" from Russia.

Loud explosions were heard across the city in the early morning; many residents received text messages from the emergency services about the threat of a missile attack, and air raid sirens wailed for three straight hours.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1587021466524164098 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Ukrainian officials said energy infrastructure was hit, knocking out power and water supplies.

Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said 18 targets, mostly energy infrastructure, were hit in missile and drone strikes on 10 Ukrainian regions.

"Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine's critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia fights civilians," Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said.

"Don’t justify these attacks by calling them a 'response'. Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill Ukrainians."

Foreign ministry spokesman Oleg Nikolenko said the missiles had caused electricity and water outages.

"Russia is not interested in peace talks, nor in global food security. Putin’s only goal is death and destruction," he said.