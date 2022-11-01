Power, water restored in Kyiv after Russian strikes

Mayor Vitali Klitschko says water and electricity supplies 'fully restored'

Water and power supplies were fully restored in Kyiv on Tuesday a day after Russian missile strikes, as grain exports from Ukraine continued despite Moscow pulling out of a deal to let ships through.

Russian authorities meanwhile announced that tens of thousands more civilians would be "evacuated" from the Russian-occupied southern Ukrainian region of Kherson amid a counter-offensive by Kyiv.

Ukrainian adviser presidential Oleksiy Arestovich said Monday's bombardment was "one of the most massive shellings of our territory by the army of the Russian Federation."

Following the strikes, aerial views showed Kyiv plunged in darkness overnight, with the only lights coming from cars on the road.

In a town near Kyiv on Monday, the powerful explosions had woken up Mila Ryabova, 39.

Ryabova told AFP that she and her family were "worrying and talking about opportunities to move abroad, because there is a cold winter ahead. We may not have electricity, heat supply."

Monday's shelling had left 80 percent of the capital's consumers without water and 350,000 homes without electricity.

On Tuesday, Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko said water and electricity supplies had been "fully restored" in the capital.

Klitschko warned that there would still be planned power cuts in the city "because of the considerable deficit in the power system after the barbaric attacks of the aggressor."

Ukrainian energy operator Ukrenergo said it would limit supplies to all consumers in central and northern regions of the country to "reduce the pressure on the network."