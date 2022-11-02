Russia says resuming participation in Ukraine grain deal

Announcement came after Putin told Erdogan he needed 'guarantees' from Ukrainians

Russia confirmed on Wednesday that it was resuming its participation in the Ukraine grain deal, saying it received "sufficient" guarantees from Kyiv on demilitarizing a maritime corridor.

"Russia considers that the received guarantees are at the moment sufficient and is resuming the implementation of the agreement," the defense ministry said in a statement.

Moscow pulled out of the UN-brokered deal on Saturday after its Black Sea Fleet based in Crimea's Sevastopol port was targeted by drones in what Russia called a "terrorist attack."

The defense ministry said it was able to get written guarantees from Kyiv "thanks to the participation" of the UN and "assistance" from Turkey.

The ministry said Kyiv guaranteed "the non-use of the humanitarian corridor and Ukrainian ports defined in the interests of the export of agricultural products for conducting military operations against the Russian Federation."

The announcement came after Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan that he wanted "real guarantees" from Kyiv before rejoining the deal.

Ukraine condemned Russia's decision to leave the UN-brokered deal, with Western countries urging Moscow to reconsider.